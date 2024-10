In 1924, the Sally Maersk was the first Maersk vessel to call at Shanghai in China.

Fast forward 100 years and AP Moller-Maersk is planning to expand further in the country as it adapts to the demands of Chinese companies and consumers.

Speaking at a presentation at Maersk’s Shanghai office, Silvia Ding, managing director for Greater China, said: “We are a significant part of Maersk.