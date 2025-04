Analysts have downgraded shares in Danish giant AP Moller-Maersk to “sell” amid a bleak outlook for container shipping.

Fearnley Securities changed its assessment from “hold” to “sell” on Tuesday as it believes volume growth is facing headwinds from increasing tariffs as the US and China engage in a trade war.

Analysts Fredrik Dybwad and Nils Thommesen said the outlook remains uncertain, but boxship owners look likely to burn through cash up to 2027.