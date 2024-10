AP Moller-Maersk’s apparent U-turn in ordering newbuildings powered by LNG does not mean it is embracing it as a future decarbonisation fuel.

The Danish liner giant ordered six methanol-fuelled container ships in June last year and booked 24 more the following September, so the latest LNG orders in August surprised the market.

However, Maersk head of energy transition Morten Bo Christiansen said: “It’s certainly not an endorsement of fossil LNG.