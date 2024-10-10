AP Moller-Maersk has confirmed and will shortly sign contracts on up to 22 LNG dual-fuel container ship newbuildings worth an estimated $4.6bn as it changes its sustainability strategy.

Maersk, a proponent of methanol as its preferred alternative fuel, is expected to have secured contracts for two-thirds of the 32 LNG dual-fuel, 16,000-teu newbuildings it plans to construct.

Multiple shipbuilding sources said New Times Shipbuilding in China was the first yard to have firmed up the groundbreaking newbuilding contracts for the Danish shipowner.