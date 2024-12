AP Moller-Maersk has ordered 20 neo-panamax container ships as part of its tilt to gas.

The vessels, with a total capacity of 300,000 teu, will be built at three shipyards for delivery between 2028 and 2030.

Two ships of 9,000 teu and six of 17,000 teu have been ordered at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding in China.