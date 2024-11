AP Moller-Maersk chairman Robert Uggla did not hold back on calling for increased legislation to level the playing field for new green fuels when he took to the stage at the naming ceremony of his company’s seventh methanol dual-fuel ultra-large container vessel in Singapore.

The 16,000-teu AP Moller, fresh out of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ shipyard in Ulsan, South Korean, was lauded by Uggla as proof that the technology to decarbonise shipping is available.