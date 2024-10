Container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk was not to blame for shipping 22 containers of “scrap copper” that turned out to be stuffed with worthless concrete blocks, an English court has found.

A Greek scrap metal dealer successfully sued the shipper of the cargo in Dubai but it has since disappeared so the company turned its attention to the liner operator which carried the bogus consignments on the 6,802-teu Maersk Klaipeda (built 2001) in 2019.