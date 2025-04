Early signs are that the Gemini Cooperation is living up to the hype.

Barely two months in since the launch of a radical new liner network by Danish giant AP Moller-Maersk and its German partner Hapag-Lloyd, the carriers are seeing increased reliability.

“For years, we kept on hearing: ‘If only the ships could be on time, my life would be so much easier’,” said Maersk veteran Lars Mikael Jensen, head of hubs and collaboration at APM Terminals.