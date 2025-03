British police have arrested the master of an Ernst Rust-owned container ship on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after the ship ploughed into a Stena Bulk tanker, leaving one seafarer dead.

The 59-year-old man, who has not been identified, was arrested following the end of search operations for the missing crew member of the Portuguese-flagged 804-teu feedermax Solong (built 2005), which was still on fire more than a day after Monday's collision.