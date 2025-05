The captain of a Chinese container ship suspected of damaging a Baltic Sea gas pipeline has appeared in a Hong Kong court.

Wan Wenguo, 43, was remanded in custody until July following a hearing at the Eastern Court, the South China Morning Post reported.

The master was in charge of the 1,638-teu NewNew Polar Bear (built 2005) when the Balticconnector subsea pipeline and two telecoms cables were damaged on 8 October 2023.