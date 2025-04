The master of a container ship arrested after a fiery collision with a tanker in the North Sea was the lone watchkeeper on the bridge for less than three hours before the impact, according to initial findings by accident investigators.

Russian Vladimir Motin, 59, was charged with gross negligence manslaughter by British police last month after the ship he captained, the 804-teu Solong (built 2005), struck a Stena Bulk tanker hauling jet fuel, starting a fire that left one seafarer dead.