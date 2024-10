Ratings agency Moody’s has excluded container shipping from what is a generally favourable outlook for transport and logistics into 2026.

The company’s latest report looks at 20 major companies, including AP Moller-Maersk, NYK, CMA CGM, Mitsui OSK Lines, Hapag-Lloyd and Hyundai Glovis.

Of these, only MOL and Hapag-Lloyd were classed as having a “positive” outlook.