MPC Container Ships is set to buy four 3,800-teu wide-beam eco-design vessels for $180m.

The Hamburg-based owner said it has taken “strategic measures aimed at further optimising its portfolio and enhancing its fleet composition, thereby strengthening the company’s backlog and improving earnings visibility”.

Chief executive Constantin Baack said: “The acquisition of the four 3,800-teu wide-beam eco-design vessels is a continuation of our selective fleet renewal strategy.”