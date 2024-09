MPC Container Ships says it has the option to acquire four vessels for $180m.

The Hamburg-based owner might buy the 3,500-teu to 4,500-teu wide-beam eco-design vessels with an average age of about 10 years, it said in presentation slides in connection with bond investor meetings on Monday.

Last week, the Oslo-listed company hired Arctic Securities and Pareto Securities for a potential $100m bond issue.