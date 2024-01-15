MPC Container Ships (MPC) has entered into a $100m four-year revolving credit facility agreement with Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB).

“As we embark on the new year, the new financing facility strengthens our liquidity and expands our capacity to pursue selective, value-enhancing opportunities in alignment with our strategy, promoting long-term shareholder value creation,” said chief financial officer Moritz Fuhrmann.

The Hamburg-based, Oslo-listed company said it got the facility at “attractive terms”.