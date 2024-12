The World Shipping Council (WSC), the international liner industry’s global representative body, appointed Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC)’s head Soren Toft as new chairman of its board on Friday.

Toft’s appointment is effective immediately, with his term expiring in two years.

He replaces Rolf Habben Jansen of Hapag-Lloyd and Jeremy Nixon of the Ocean Network Express (ONE), who had jointly served as WSC co-chairs since late 2020.