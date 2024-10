MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has sent another veteran container ships to India for recycling.

The 1,879-teu MSC Adele (built 1986) has been sold to a company-approved ship recycling facility at a time when scrap prices being offered out of India are rising on the back of plans to impose tariffs on cheap Chinese imported steel.

The vessel, which arrived off Alang on Tuesday, was reported to have been sold for $501 per ldt, or $4.4m