Gianluigi Aponte’s MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is said to have brought what was China’s biggest private shipbuilder back from the dead with a large container ship newbuilding deal, sending “shock waves” through the market and raising questions over its future.

Multiple shipbuilding sources have told TradeWinds that MSC has inked a contract with previously defunct Jiangsu Rongsheng Heavy Industries for up to a dozen LNG dual-fuelled 11,000-teu container ships.