MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is poised to expand its bulging orderbook with a fresh newbuilding deal for 10 mega-sized LNG dual-fuelled container ships worth about $2.15bn.

Multiple shipbuilding sources said MSC has signed a letter of intent for the series of 21,000-teu boxships with China’s reborn shipbuilder Hengli Heavy Industry.

One shipbuilding broker said the boxships would cost about $215m each, and they will be delivered from 2027.