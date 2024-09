MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co’s sale of two more of its container ships for recycling brings to 12 the number of ships directly owned by the Swiss liner giant or bareboat chartered from closely affiliated tonnage provider Niki Shipping that have been recycled this year.

Reported sold over the past week were the 1,893-teu MSC Gabriella (built 1985) and the 1,524-teu MSC Agata II, both of which went to Alang-based ship recycling facilities.