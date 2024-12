MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is finishing off the year by purging yet another of its older feeder container ships from its fleet.

The 923-teu MSC Esha F (built 1993) is the 19th boxship MSC has sold this year for recycling, including owned vessels and others chartered from Niki Shipping.

According to broking reports, the vessel was sold to an MSC-approved yard at Alang for enhanced green recycling at $492 per ldt, or $2.4m.