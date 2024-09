MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is adding two more container ships from the German market to its secondhand acquisition tally.

The Gianluigi Aponte-controlled company is said to have bought the 1,440-teu Cape Flint (built 2006) and 2,526-teu Jan Ritscher (built 1999).

If confirmed, MSC will have bought “a mind-blowing 383 secondhand container ships in the last four years”, Alphaliner said.