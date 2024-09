Angeliki Frangou-led Navios Maritime Partners is said to have returned to South Korea’s HJ Shipbuilding & Construction for container ship newbuildings.

Shipbuilding sources said Navios has penned two conventional marine-fuelled 7,900-teu boxships at the Busan-based shipyard.

The duo, scheduled for delivery by March 2027, is said to be costing Navios around $106m each.