Difficult and complex choices in the making the business case for fuel-efficient newbuildings and retrofit technologies emerged as the key question facing shipowners and operators, TradeWinds Shipowners Forum at SMM in Hamburg this week.

Amid an extended period of profitability in the industry triggered by multiple disruptions to trade, investors face tough choices with rising newbuilding prices and limited berth availability, while fuel choices remain uncertain.

Over 200 delegates joined the event at the main exhibition arena which featured speakers from venture capital investors in new technologies, to some of Germany’s biggest shipowners.