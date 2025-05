Saudi Arabian newcomer Folk Maritime has acquired three more feeder container vessels as it continues its fast-paced expansion.

The Riyadh-based feeder and regional operator has emerged as the new owner of the 1,118-teu Folk Jubail (built 2008, former Contship Win).

The company is also acquiring a 1,868 teu and 702 teu vessel to be named Folk Damman and Folk Yanbu, respectively.