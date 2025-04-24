Major container ship firm Contships Logistics notched up one more sale to the string of secondhand transactions it has concluded recently to renew its fleet.

The world’s largest independent owner in the 900-teu to 1,500-teu range has agreed to offload the 1,118-teu Contship Win (built 2008), according to a Clarksons Securities credit report released earlier this week.

The vessel is expected to be delivered to its new, undisclosed owners in May, with Clarksons Securities suggesting the Qinghsan Shipyard-built vessel changed hands for $8.5m.