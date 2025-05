CSSC Guangzhou Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding is adding a series of feeder container ships to its bulging orderbook.

The state-owned shipyard was selected by domestic owner Ningbo Ocean Shipping to build four boxships to be delivered from the first half of 2028.

Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Ningbo disclosed its intentions to order the 2,700-teu, sub-panamax vessels early this month.