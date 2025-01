Noatum Maritime, the shipping arm of AD Ports Group previously known as Safeen, has revealed plans to order two container ships for its joint venture with Kazakhstan’s national shipping company.

Noatum and Kazmortransflot, a subsidiary of oil company KazMunayGas, have signed a heads of terms collaboration agreement to build two boxships, specifically designed for Caspian Integrated Maritime Solutions (CIMS) operations in the Caspian Sea.