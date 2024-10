Norway’s Atlantica Shipping has continued its return to container shipping with its second boxship purchase of the year.

The Oslo-based owner has bought the 3,600-teu Chopin (built 2012) from London-based Borealis Maritime for a price reportedly just above $24m.

The deal includes an 18-month charter at $20,000 per day up to the second quarter of 2026, according to European brokers.