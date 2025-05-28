London-based owner Lomar Shipping is putting money into a start-up aiming to retrofit aerodynamic “noses” to container ships.

BlueNose believes it can cut fuel use by 5% by mounting a structure on to bows to reduce wind resistance.

The project now has backing from the Lomarlabs division.

The new noses have been designed through AI-assisted algorithms and the use of advanced materials.

“By integrating fluid dynamics with cutting-edge shape generation, BlueNose is set to enhance fuel efficiency in commercial vessels, reducing fuel consumption by up to 5%,” Lomar said.

The result will be lower emissions and operating costs, it explained.

The modular system was developed through close collaboration with leading academic researchers, as well as industry experts at the forefront of climate technology and innovation.

The next step is seagoing deployment.

BlueNose was founded by Leon Grillet and Joe Sangar while they were studying at London’s Royal College of Art.

The company was one of the 2024 Terra Carta Design Lab Winners, a prestigious initiative championed by King Charles III to promote sustainable solutions.

Stylianos Papageorgiou, managing director of Lomarlabs, said: “BlueNose exemplifies the forward-thinking innovation we champion at Lomarlabs.

“We are excited to support their journey and bring tangible fuel savings to the maritime industry.”

Student project

Chief executive Grillet said BlueNose began as a student project.

“Partnering with Lomarlabs allows us to accelerate the adoption of our technology, bringing real impact to the shipping sector. Together, we are reducing emissions and driving change,” he added.

Lomar CEO Nicholas Georgiou revealed that in August last year, the BlueNose team joined Lomar’s newbuilding projects staff in China.

They toured shipyards and talked to suppliers to gain first-hand insight into shipbuilding, retrofitting challenges and commercial dynamics.

“This is just one example of how Lomar and Lomarlabs support early-stage start-ups by offering them direct access and impactful exposure to the industry,” Georgiou said.

The BlueNose technology can be fitted outside a dry dock.

The company claims the cost can be made back within three years, with savings of about $1m per vessel per year.