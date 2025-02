Singapore-based Ocean Network Express (ONE) marked a major “milestone” on Valentine’s Day when it named its first owned container ship newbuilding at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea.

The 13,800-teu vessel was named the ONE Sparkle — symbolising a fresh chapter for the eight-year-old company.

Jeremy Nixon, chief executive, said the name ONE Sparkle also played another “crucial role”, reflecting the company’s commitment to greener shipping goals.