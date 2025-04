Hong Kong liner giant Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) has ordered 14 dual-fuel container ship newbuildings worth a total of $3.08bn at two shipyards in China.

Dalian Cosco KHI Ship Engineering Co (Dacks) and Nantong Cosco KHI Ship Engineering Co (Nacks) have been contracted to build the 18,500-teu, methanol-fuelled vessels.

Cosco Shipping Holdings, which is OOCL’s parent, announced the mega-size newbuilding contracts on Tuesday.