Singapore’s Pacific International Lines (PIL) is set to return to Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for more container ship newbuildings.

The Singaporean liner company is said to have pencilled a provisional newbuilding contract with the Chinese shipyard for five LNG dual-fuelled 9,000-teu container carriers worth more than $700m.

The company is said to be paying slightly more than $140m each for the neo-panamaxes.