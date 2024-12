Pakistan is back building cargo ships after a gap of more than 40 years.

The country’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) said it had played a pivotal role in reviving a project to construct a 1,100-teu feeder container ship for state shipowner Pakistan National Shipping Corp (PNSC).

The order at Karachi Ship & Engineering Works (KSEW) “strengthens the country’s maritime future”, the SIFC added.