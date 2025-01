Germany’s Peter Dohle Schiffahrts is said to have continued its container ship newbuilding order spree.

The shipowner, which ended a decade-long order drought last year by inking four 14,000-teu container ships at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, is now said to have placed up to five neo-panamax vessels at Guangzhou Shipyard International.

Multiple shipbuilding players said Dohle had contracted the state-owned shipyard to build three firm 8,400-teu vessels, with an option for two more.