Two of the world’s largest container ship companies are holding fire on big newbuilding projects because of confusion over new US port fees on Chinese-built vessels, sources say.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and Hapag-Lloyd have paused efforts to build out their orderbooks, TradeWinds understands.

Gianluigi Aponte-led MSC was said to have been planning a return to China’s Hengli Heavy Industry for six extra 21,000-teu ships with LNG dual-fuel propulsion.