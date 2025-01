Norwegian car carrier operators are not rushing back to the Red Sea.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen and Hoegh Autoliners told TradeWinds they remain unconvinced it is safe to pass through the key waterway after Yemen’s Houthi militants announced they would stop attacking most commercial shipping.

Wallenius’ chief operating officer for shipping services, Xavier Leroi, said: “Our top priority is always the safety of our people, customers products and our assets.