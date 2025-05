A feeder container vessel formerly operated by Russia’s Panda Express Line has emerged in the fleet of Hong Kong-based Kawa Shipping.

The 1,060-teu Panda Vega (built 2006) fetched a strong price from the Chinese buyer of just under $10m, according to shipbrokers.

That marks a healthy premium on a price of $6m obtained in October 2022 when the vessel was sold by Brunei-based Amann Shipping.