Commercial pressures are forcing seafarers to take safety shortcuts that risk death and injury during containership unloading operations, a major study has found.

Containerships spend the least time at port of any ship type, with seafarers often starting the unloading process before the ship berths, according to an 80-page report by the World Maritime University.

Pressure from the top to work fast created “a fertile ground for unsafe practices”, said the researchers, who studied 242 safety investigation reports for containerships over 12 years to 2022.