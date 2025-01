Two sanctioned Iranian ships have loaded a key ingredient for making missile propellant in China.

Western intelligence sources told the Financial Times that the 2,724-teu container ship Golbon (built 2004) and the 22,600-dwt multipurpose ship (MPP) Jairan (built 2000) will bring sodium perchlorate to Iran in the coming weeks.

Both vessels are controlled by Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL).