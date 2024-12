MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has bagged two container ship vessels from the Schoeller Holdings stable.

The world’s largest liner company has purchased a pair of 2,800-teu container ships that are together estimated to be worth around $50m from the Cyprus-based group.

The 2,770-teu Cape Male (built 2009) and Cape Moss (built 2011) are being sold at the expiration of their charters early next year to Danish liner company AP Moller-Maersk.