The Shipping Corp of India (SCI) is in the hunt for secondhand container ships as it tries to expand its fleet.

The state-owned shipping company has floated a tender to acquire up to two neo-panamax boxships of less than 20 years.

The tender comes just weeks after SCI published tenders to buy a secondhand product tanker of between 46,000 dwt and 50,000 dwt, up to 15 years old.