Singapore’s Sea Consortium has added to its container ship orderbook with new contracts in South Korea.

UK shipbroker Clarksons said the Hartnoll family-controlled group, which includes X-Press Feeders, has inked a deal for two 2,800-teu feedermax vessels at HD Hyundai Mipo.

The ships are being priced at $56m each, for delivery in March and May 2027.