US tonnage provider Seamax Capital Management is cashing in on rising container ship values with the sale of up to three more vessels.

The Stamford-based company is marketing for sale the 9,034-teu Zim Wilmington (ex-Seamax Niantic, built 2014) and the 5,018-teu Seamax Stamford (built 2015).

The two vessels are being sold for around $115m including charters, according to European brokers.