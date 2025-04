Seaspan Corp has ordered another six neo-panamax boxships with Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS).

The major tonnage provider inked the contract with the Chinese shipbuilder this week for vessels of over 10,000 teu, according to Alphaliner and broking reports.

Details of the order, including price and propulsion choice, were not given, but Alphaliner expects delivery in 2028.