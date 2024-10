Seaspan Corp has put pen to paper for six container ship newbuildings at a shipyard under China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC)’s control.

The tonnage supplier has inked a renminbi newbuilding contract with Shanghai-based Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the series of boxships.

News of Seaspan planning to order six 13,600-teu newbuildings was first reported in TradeWinds in May this year.