Canada’s Seaspan Corp is set to boost its large orderbook with six neo-panamax newbuildings.

The tonnage supplier has signed a letter of intent for the 8,300-teu container ships with state-owned Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.

An official at the yard confirmed the provisional contract.

Shipbuilding sources following the container ship market said the sextet would be conventionally fuelled but methanol-ready.