Major tonnage provider Seaspan has revealed the sale of five newbuilding container ships to shareholder Ocean Network Express (ONE).

The 13,000-teu vessels were ordered in August as part of a six-ship deal, believed to be with China’s Shanghai-based Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.

Seaspan said in a US securities filing on Wednesday that five contracts were novated to Japanese-controlled line ONE in September.