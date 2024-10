France’s CMA CGM is spending up to $150m to acquire five high-reefer container vessels from Benelux-based reefer specialist Seatrade.

The liner giant is reportedly paying more than $30m each for the 2,200-teu vessels that it currently has on charter.

The vessels are believed to be the 2,200-teu Seatrade Orange, Seatrade Red, Seatrade White (all built 2016), Seatrade Blue (built 2017) and Seatrade Green (built 2019), according to Alphaliner.