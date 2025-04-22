Shipping is facing a much lower bill from extra US port fees after less severe proposals were revealed last week.

Clarksons Research managing director Stephen Gordon said: “The revised measures significantly reduce in scope the number of vessels and port calls that will be impacted.”

US port fees take hard line on Chinese owners, operators and even lessors
 Read more

The research company calculated that in 2024, only 9% of US port calls by internationally trading ships would have been subject to the new scope, a significant reduction from the 43% estimated under the previously proposed actions.