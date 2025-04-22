Shipping is facing a much lower bill from extra US port fees after less severe proposals were revealed last week.

Clarksons Research managing director Stephen Gordon said: “The revised measures significantly reduce in scope the number of vessels and port calls that will be impacted.”

The research company calculated that in 2024, only 9% of US port calls by internationally trading ships would have been subject to the new scope, a significant reduction from the 43% estimated under the previously proposed actions.